VisMin Cup: Buenafe atones for bad performance, powers Siquijor past Dumaguete

Ryan Buenafe pulled Siquijor from 19 points down and towed the Mystics past the Dumaguete Warriors, 105-100, in the Visayas leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Saturday night at the Civic Center in Cebu.

The former Ateneo superstar scored eight of his 24 points in the fourth period for Siquijor's come-from-behind win.

This was enough to make up for his scoreless outing against the KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue on Friday.

Apart from his 24 points, the former pro also got six rebounds and six assists.

Desmore Alcober added 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Mystics, who also got 13 points and 12 boards from Miguel Castellano.

Siquijor head coach Joel Palapal said he spoke to Buenafe who was bothered by a sore foot during Friday’s game against KCS.

“I talked to him last night. I told him na kailangan kita dito. Isa ka sa mga faces ng Siquijor Mystics. Kailangan maramdaman ka ng team. Kung hindi man sa points, dapat sa assists, sa rebounds, sa

buong laro,” he said.

Ronald Roy and James Regalado led Dumaguete in scoring with 18 points each while former CESAFI MVP Jaybie Mantilla tallied 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Siquijor will next face AQQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu (1-0) on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Dumaguete, meanwhile, takes on the Heroes as well on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

