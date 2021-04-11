Thirdy, San-En get back at Shiga, snap losing streak

Thirdy Ravena in action against the Shiga Lakestars. B.LEAGUE photo.

Thirdy Ravena helped San-En NeoPhoenix snap a seven-game slide on Sunday, as they held off the Shiga Lakestars 82-76 at the Ukaruchan Arena.

Ravena shot just 3-of-10 from the field for seven points, but he added six rebounds and three assists in nearly 30 minutes of playing time.

San-En improved to 12-41 in the B.League season, while avenging a 94-87 defeat to Shinga on Saturday. The NeoPhoenix had failed to hold on to the lead in their first game, with Jordan Hamilton sparking their fourth quarter comeback.

There would be no such rally for the Lakestars this time around. San-En led 78-65 with over two minutes left, before a late flurry by Hamilton made the final score more respectable.

Stevan Jelovac led NeoPhoenix with 28 points on an efficient 10-of-13 shooting clip. He also added 12 rebounds.

Ravena and San-En return to action on Wednesday, April 14, against the Ryukyu Golden Kings.