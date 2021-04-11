PSC looks to partner with LGUs for training 'bubbles'

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is looking for ways to get the national teams back in action ahead of the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam later this year.

SEA Games chef de mission and PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez led a working group meeting with other stakeholders Friday, wherein he bared some of their plans for the national team.

Among their options is for the PSC to partner with local government units who will "adopt" teams to train in their areas. The idea is based on the successful "bubble" training of the fencing and archery teams in Ormoc and Dumaguete, respectively.

"Despite many uncertainties, the national team can be certain that we are working very hard to make sure they are prepared to defend our title," said Fernandez.

According to National Training Director Marc Velasco, such a set-up is ideal since holding a camp similar to the Inspire Sports Academy bubble is not feasible.

The boxing, taekwondo, and karate teams also had a training camp at the Inspire facility in Calamba, Laguna before they went abroad to further prepare for their Olympic qualifying events.

"We are talking of almost a thousand athletes, so putting them in one bubble would not be viable," he explained.

Before the secretariat can proceed with training preparations, an approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases must first be obtained.

Fernandez assured that they have been working on getting this approval but have been delayed with the recent developments in rising COVID-19 cases.

Deputies Chef de Mission Pearl Managuelod and Atty. Al Agra, Philippine Olympic Committee Secretary General Karen Caballero, PSC Doctor Janis Ann de Vera, PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr., joined Fernandez and Velasco in the said meeting.

The Philippines dominated the 2019 SEA Games at home, winning a record 149 gold medals.