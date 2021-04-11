PetroGazz's Cienne Cruz to grace FilAm Nation's volleyball showcase

PetroGazz libero Cienne Cruz will be the guest of honor when FilAm Nation Select holds a volleyball showcase this weekend in Chino, California.

Filipino-American players are taking part in a showcase at the Ignite Volleyball facility, with Cruz set to hold an inspirational talk on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Cruz previously played for De La Salle University in the UAAP before suiting up for the Angels in the Premier Volleyball League.

Though still best known for their showcasing Filipino-American basketball talent, FilAm Nation Select has branched out to other sports in recent months.

They have spotlight Fil-Am talents in track, boxing, football and volleyball, and named former Motolite setter Iris Tolenada as their National Director for their volleyball program.