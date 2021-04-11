NBA: Suns take control in 2nd half to blow out Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) drives to the basket against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Devin Booker's 27 points, double-doubles from both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, and a dominant third quarter powered the Phoenix Suns to a 134-106 rout of the visiting Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Washington -- playing the second game of a back-to-back and with NBA-leading scorer Bradley Beal sidelined by back soreness -- went back-and-forth with the Suns in the first half.

Raul Neto scored 14 of his team-high 24 points before intermission, including a free throw just before the break that gave the Wizards a lead.

But Jae Crowder connected on one of his two first-half 3-pointers at the halftime buzzer, giving Phoenix a lead that quickly ballooned in the second half.

A 21-4 run through the first 3:43 of the third quarter set the tone for a 44-24 period. The Suns faced little resistance from there.

Paul scored 13 points and dished 10 assists, Ayton shot 7-of-10 from the floor for 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and all five Phoenix starters scored in double-figures. Crowder finished with 11 points and Mikal Bridges added 15.

Another three Suns reserves scored in double-figures. Cam Payne shot 6-of-9 from the floor for 14 points and passed for seven assists, Jevon Carter shot 4-of-10 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points, and Cam Johnson added 12 points.

Just three Wizards scored in double-figures. Russell Westbrook recorded his 22nd triple-double of the season with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but shot 0-of-4 from long range and 6-of-17 from the floor overall.

Ish Smith came off the bench for 12 points and six rebounds. The frontcourt trio of Rui Hachimura, Alex Len and Robin Lopez, who combined for 57 points in Friday's win at Golden State, were each held to just six points on Saturday.

The win kicked off a five-game homestand for the Suns, who are winners in 11 of their last 13 games. Washington dropped to 2-2 on its season-long, six-game road swing.

