LOOK: Footballer Misagh Bahadoran proposes to girlfriend

Photo from Misagh Bahadoran's Instagram account

Filipino-Iranian football player Misagh Bahadoran has proposed to Riza Siccion, whom he dated for two years, according to his Instagram post.

Bahadoran, who suits for Maharlika Manila football team, shared the good news on his social media account, revealing that Siccion answered affirmatively.

“She said YES,” his short caption said.

The athlete posed the big question to his businesswoman fiancee at Palazzo Verde in Daang Reyna, Las Piñas City.

Bahadoran, 34, was previously linked with now married model and actress Sam Pinto.

He, meanwhile, played for the Azkals and the national futsal team of the Philippines. The footballer also wore jerseys from Global FC, Pasargad FC, and Kaya FC-Iloilo before transferring to the Maharlika Manila.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more in iWantTFC