LA Tenorio: Priesthood's loss was basketball's gain

LA Tenorio was supposed to become a priest.

However, he had an embarrassing experience while he was serving as a sacristan which made him change his mind.

"Ang totoo niyan Bosconian ako. Pumasok ako sa Don Bosco Makati noong elementary dahil gusto kong mag-pari," said the Ginebra playmaker in an interview on the PBA website.

He recounted that he had a laughable experience when he was serving at mass.

"Tumigil ako kasi may nangyari. Simbang Gabi, bisperas, nakalimutan ko ang sutana ko sa bahay. Pagpunta ko sa bihisan, sa sacristy, kumuha na lang ako ng sutana doon," said Tenorio.

"Eh ang haba ng nakuha kong sutana, dala ko ang crucifix. Umabot naman ako sa gitna at noon ko naapakan yung sutana, plakda ako, at tawanan ang tao."

"Doon na natapos ang pagiging sacristan ko. Napahiya ako, tumigil na ako," he said.

The incident made him focus on basketball instead.

"Madali lang kasi [maglaro]. Lalabas ka lang ng bahay, pwede ka na maglaro. At lahat, nagba-basketball. Kung di basketball, takbuhan sa labas," said Tenorio.

He started playing at 6 years old then later joined the San Beda College team. After a few years he became part of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

He is now a 6-time PBA champion.

