Boxing: Magsayo stays unbeaten, KOs Pablo Cruz

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino featherweight Mark Magsayo was impressive in his first fight of 2021, knocking out Pablo Cruz in the fourth round of their showdown on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

Magsayo showed off his power, knocking down Pablo in the second and third rounds before finishing him off in the fourth.

The referee stopped the fight after Magsayo floored Pablo again in the fourth round.

The 25-year-old Magsayo improved to 22-0 in his career, with 15 knockout victories