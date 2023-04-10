UAAP: Ateneo de Cebu standouts commit to Blue Eagles

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin with recruits Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro. Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu/Handout photo.

MANILA -- Two players from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu will make the leap to Ateneo de Manila University after committing to play for Tab Baldwin.

Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro formalized their commitment to the Blue Eagles in a press conference held at the school's campus in Mandaue City on Monday.

"I promise you that they will add something to our program that we currently don't have. They will give us that Cebuano toughness," Baldwin said of the pair, who helped the Magis Eagles win back-to-back CESAFI crowns and impressed in the recent NBTC National Finals.

Celis, a Bacolod native, made the Mythical Team in the NBTC National Finals. The 6-foot-3 wing averaged 17.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals as they made a run to the semis of the tournament.

Lapu-Lapu City's Asoro, for his part, put up 17.8 points, including three triples, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in the National Finals.

Both players were named to the NBTC All-Star Game.

"One of the limitations that we face as the Ateneo coaching staff is our ability to recruit players, which is affected by the academic process. We can confidently say that both of these guys possess the academic ability to be part of Ateneo," said Baldwin, who made the trip to Cebu.

"I would like to thank Sacred Heart School for everything you’ve done to bring these two young men to this point. We are very proud that they will be part of our program," he added.

Baldwin touted the pair as "two-way players" who can contribute to the Blue Eagles on the defensive end.

"Both of these guys can score, but the fact that they're both two-way players is what I love," he stressed.

Celis and Asoro will be eligible in Season 86, where the Blue Eagles will look to defend the men's basketball championship.

They join an Ateneo squad now led by Kai Ballungay and Chris Koon upon the graduation of talismanic center Ange Kouame, swingman Dave Ildefonso and team captain BJ Andrade, among others.

Also set to play for the Blue Eagles in the upcoming UAAP season are prized recruits Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber.

