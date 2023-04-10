TNT center Poy Erram in action against Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum on April 9, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The TNT Tropang GIGA will need a more composed performance from Poy Erram if they hope to compete against Barangay Ginebra in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup finals.

This, according to TNT interim head coach Jojo Lastimosa, who was admittedly displeased with Erram after the center fouled out in under 20 minutes during Game 1 last Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.



Erram had four points and six rebounds in his stint, which ended with still 9:51 to play in the game after he committed an offensive foul and a personal foul in a span of three seconds.

"Poy has gotta do a better job of controlling his emotions," Lastimosa said in an interview with reporters following their 102-90 defeat. "We talked about it as a staff, and I already talked about it. I was actually pissed at him."

Even Erram's teammates were "getting on him," according to Lastimosa.

"He's beginning to be a distraction when he complains too much," the coach said.

They will need Erram to be better, especially as the Tropang GIGA are already without Kelly Williams and Justin Chua due to injuries. Williams is still dealing with a calf issue that he sustained in the quarterfinals against Phoenix Super LPG. Chua, for his part, played just a little over three minutes in Game 1 after a leg injury of his own.

"We need Poy. We need him, we need his head to be in the game. Justin's out and Kelly's out, so who do we have?" said Lastimosa.

Game 2 is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Aside from better composure from Erram, Lastimosa also hopes that his team will re-discover their shooting touch. TNT made just 38% of their shots in Game 1, including just nine of 35 three-pointers.

"We just couldn't make shots," Lastimos said. "My team relies so much on our offense. Of course, the defense will be there in the finals. But if you can't make shots in the finals, you've got no chance."

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.