Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson shoots a jump shot against the TNT Tropang GIGA in Game 1 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum on April 9, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra superstar Scottie Thompson racked up the eighth triple-double of his PBA career on Sunday, as he led the Gin Kings to a Game 1 win against TNT in the Governors' Cup finals.

Thompson bucked a poor shooting night that saw him make just 4-of-12 shots for 10 points by contributing in other ways. He had 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block in 44 minutes while playing the entire second half.

Justin Brownlee (31 points) and Jamie Malonzo (21 points) carried the bulk of the offense in Ginebra's 102-90 win that gave them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

"Credit sa lahat. Talagang lahat gustong manalo, and talagang it's finals. So talagang binibigay na lahat, every player sa amin, lahat. So credit sa lahat," Thompson said after Sunday's game at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra led by as much as 18 points in the contest, weathering TNT's second-quarter charge sparked by Calvin Oftana. The Tropang GIGA briefly threatened in the third period, 54-52, but a 14-6 Ginebra run restored order for the defending champions.

Thompson assisted on back-to-back triples by Malonzo and Aljon Mariano in the fourth quarter that allowed Ginebra to pull away by 15 points, 82-67.

"Talagang all-out lang kami this Game 1. Talagang aggressive, lahat ng kung pwedeng maibigay na possession, extra possession sa team," Thompson said. "And naka-focus din kami super sa defense, especially 'yung guards nila. Loaded guards, Mikey Williams, Jayson Castro."

"So, kaming mga guards, doon kami naka-focus sa kanila, to defend their guards. So bonus na lang," the guard said of his triple-double.

For Ginebra coach Tim Cone, Thompson's triple-double is a good sign for their team.

"It seems like every time he gets a triple-double, it's like a recipe for winning. And that means the ball is moving, that means the team is hustling, and that's a good recipe for success," the coach said.

Game 2 of the finals is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

