AsiaBasket: Shawarma Shack Pilipinas outlasts Sanzar for 1st win

Ken Bono led Shawarma Shack Pilipinas past Sanzar Pharmaceuticals in the AsiaBasket. Handout photo.

Filipino team Shawarma Shack Pilipinas and Malaysian club MBC Kirin emerged victorious on Day 1 of the Sportsclick AsiaBasket International Championship, Sunday evening at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Shawarma Shack Pilipinas scored the first win of the tournament by slipping past fellow Filipino club Sanzar Pharmaceuticals, 86-82.

Shawarma Shack seized control of the game in the second quarter, when they scored 11 unanswered points to take a 36-17 advantage. Sanzar got within three points late , 85-82, thanks to Jeremiah Taladua and Juven Gican.

But with just 10.9 seconds left, time ran out on Sanzar's rally and a split at the line by Ken Bono with 8.1 ticks to go sealed the win for Shawarma Shack.

Bono finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, and one assist to lead Shawarma Shack. Nikki Monteclaro added 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals, Leonardo Esguerra chipped in 12 points, five rebounds, and one assist, and RJ Deles, Mike Harry Nzeusseu, and Billy Rojo each made 10 markers with Nzeusseu also grabbing 11 rebounds for the double-double.

Shaq Alanes scored 30 of his 33 points in the first half, while Taladua added 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal, and Gican made 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

In the second game of the double-header, MBC Kirin stunned The Th3rd Floor-KalosPH-Cooly, 92-85, in Group B action.

Gerald Anderson and The Th3rd Floor fell short in their first AsiaBasket game. Handout photo.

MBC limited The Th3rd Floor to only 15 points in the second period and took a 45-37 lead at the break. They held their ground in the second half to walk away with the win.

William Freeman led MBC with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and four steals, while Tychique Bosango and Leong Zhen Kang each contributed 17 markers off the bench.

Filipino actor Gerald Anderson led The Th3rd Floor with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists, and five steals.

Dexter Zamora finished with 19 points, two rebounds, one assist, three steals, and two blocks, while Genmar Bragais put up 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, and five steals. -30-

Box Scores:

First Game

Shawarma Shack 86 - Bono 20, Monteclaro 13, Esguerra 12, Deles 10, Nzeusseu 10, Rojo 10, Pasculado 7, Aviso 4, Rifarial 0, Tomilloso 0, Guevara 0

Sanzar 82 - Alanes 33, Taladua 22, Gican 15, Kawamura 4, Maurillo 2, McGill 2, Moradas 2, Dimas 2, Madera 0, Lanzar 0, Obuyes 0, Pajimola 0

Quarterscores: 25-17, 52-44, 71-58, 86-82.

Second Game

MBC 92 - Freeman 21, Bosango 17, Leong 17, Dasom 10, Ja. Lee 8, JJ Lee 6, Chin 5, Lai 4, Lim 3, Phang 1, Kiu 0, Chua 0

The Th3rd Floor 85 - KalosPH-Cooly 85-Anderson 24, Zamora 19, Bragais 18, Flores 8, Portales 5, Vanguardia 5, Mendoza 4, Lepalam 2, Catipay 0, Navalon 0

Quarterscores: 21-22, 45-37, 69-62, 92-85.

