V.LEAGUE: Bagunas helps Oita Miyoshi stay in Division 1

Oita Miyoshi will still be in Division 1 after they beat Fujitsu Kawasaki. Photo courtesy of Oita Miyoshi.

Bryan Bagunas exploded for 32 points to help Oita Miyoshi defeat Fujitsu Kawasaki in four sets in the V.League Challenge Match on Sunday at the Odawara Arena.

The Weisse Adler came away with a 29-27, 25-21, 34-36, 25-19 triumph against Fujitsu, a victory that ensured they will stay in Division 1 of the V.League.

Bagunas converted 26 of his 52 hits for an efficient 50% rate, while also tallying three kill blocks and three aces to lead the way in Oita Miyoshi's win.

The Weisse Adler were in a must-win position after losing to Fujitsu in five sets on Saturday, but were able to salvage their place on Sunday.

Kota Yamada contributed 15 points on 12 kills, two blocks and an ace, while Emerson Rodriguez had 12 points, all on attacks.

Yanagida Hyakushiki scored 24 points for Fujitsu in a losing effort.

Fujitsu was hoping to be promoted to Division 1 after a dominant campaign in Division 2, where they went 27-3. The Weisse Adler, for their part, had a 6-30 win-loss slate in Division 1.