De La Salle University guard Evan Nelle. UAAP Media.

MANILA - De La Salle University guard Evan Nelle was his own biggest critic on Saturday, expressing his dissatisfaction with his performance in the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

"Honestly," said Nelle, "I'm playing bad."

A transferee from San Beda University, there were high expectations from Nelle especially after his superb campaign in the NCAA Season 95 tournament in 2019. In what was his final season with the Red Lions, Nelle averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 assists per game, made the Mythical Team and led San Beda to an unbeaten elimination round record.

By his own admission, Nelle has yet to reach the lofty standards he set for himself. Through seven games for the Green Archers, he is averaging just 8.43 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.57 assists, and 1.57 steals per game. He also commits 2.0 turnovers per contest, much to his chagrin.

"I think I'm putting too much pressure on myself, thinking too much," said Nelle. "Like what coach said, I should just let the game come to me, I shouldn't force anything, get my teammates involved."

"The past few games, the whole first round, I don't think I ever reached five assists. So that's something I need to work on. I need to run the offense more and lessen my turnovers," he added.

In La Salle's last game of the first round, Nelle tallied 12 points, three rebounds and an assist in a 61-58 win against Adamson University. He knocked down the dagger three-pointer with 22 seconds left to give the Green Archers a 59-55 lead, before team captain Justine Baltazar sealed the win with a block on Keith Zaldivar at the buzzer.

He was still far from pleased with his performance, however, saying afterward: "I don't think this is a good game."

"I'm looking at my stats, and I had three turnovers with one assist. Tapos I feel I got outplayed by Lastimosa, Jerom," he said, referring to Adamson's veteran point guard who put up 15 points and seven assists with just one turnover, albeit in a losing effort.

"So I don't count this as a good game, I just made a big shot, that's why it looks like it's a good game," he added.

Despite Nelle's struggles, the Green Archers still ended the first round on a winning note and have compiled a 5-2 win-loss record heading into the second round. They are currently solo third in the league standings.

They open the second round with a rivalry game against defending champion Ateneo de Manila University (7-0) on Tuesday.

