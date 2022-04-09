RSG Philippines during their game against Onic PH. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - RSG Philippines banked on two come-from-behind games against Onic PH to end the regular season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League on top of the standings, Saturday.

Onic controlled most of Game 1, with a 11-7 kill lead, and destroyed seven of RSG Philippines' turrets.

But a lord steal by RSG's Eman "EMANN" Sangco changed the momentum of the match with his Beatrix, allowing RSG to turn back the M3 finalists in a blink of an eye.

Arvie “Aqua” Calderon's Cecilion earned the MVP recognition in Game 1 behind a 4/1/9 kill-death-assist (KDA) record.

Onic PH secured early objectives to take a slim lead in Game 2, with RSG not far behind as EMANN reaped 5 kills with his Karrie.

It took a counter-engage in the 16-minute mark for RSG Philippines to get the opening they need and secure the sweep.

EMANN earned the MVP accolade in Game 3 with his Karrie, ending the frame with an 8/1/4 KDA record.

RSG Philippines automatically secured a slot in round 2 of the playoffs as a result, along with the power to decided on the placement of the 3rd and 4th-seeded team in round one of the playoffs.

RSG Philippines will end their regular season campaign with an 11-3 record.