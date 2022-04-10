Bren Esports during their win vs. TNC Pro Team. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Despite ending their campaign at last place in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, Bren Esports are ending their season with an emphatic sweep against TNC Pro Team, 2-0.

TNC packed on aggression early into Game 1, drawing early 4 kills within the next five minutes, and the turtle.

With Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin stealing the lord, and with Bren eking out a double kill, Bren snowballed from the 10th-minute mark.

Marco "SUPER MARCO" Stephen's Brody, who eked out a triple kill in the final moments of Game 1, earned the MVP honors behind a 8/1/3 KDA record.

Bren had control in the low scoring game, Bren applying pressure, with only a turret down within the first 11 minutes of the match.

Vincent "Pandora" Unigo, whose Phoveus disrupted TNC during team fights, emerged the MVP in Game 2 with a 2/2/2 KDA.

A win for TNC could've meant them securing the top spot.

With the results, Bren are ending their season with a 5-9 win-loss card.