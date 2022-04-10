Meralco import Tony Bishop dunks the ball against Barangay Ginebra in Game 3 of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup Finals. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The Meralco Bolts buckled down defensively in the second half en route to an 83-74 triumph against Barangay Ginebra in Game 3 of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup Finals, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In a defensive grind, the Bolts limited the Gin Kings to just 26 second-half points, and forced them to go a miserable 4-of-32 from long distance. The 74 points put up by Ginebra were their lowest output of the conference.

With the result, Meralco now has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Finals series.

"Both teams played really good defense tonight. You can tell that by the score," Meralco coach Norman Black said. "It was very difficult to score out there, so it's just a matter of just getting some stops and trying to hold on as long as we could."

Meralco import Tony Bishop netted 30 points on 11-of-25 shooting, while also grabbing 16 rebounds. Chris Newsome had 20 points, 11 boards, and six assists, while Allein Maliksi bounced back from a scoreless Game 2 to put up 10 points off the bench.

Ginebra led by as much as 13 points in the first half and still had a 48-40 spread at the break, thanks in large part to the excellence of Justin Brownlee. The import had 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five blocks at the half, and his inside presence helped limit Meralco to just 33% shooting.

In contrast, the Gin Kings converted 74% of the two-point field goals that they took in the first half.

"They had 30 points in the paint, but we were only down by eight points," noted Black. "I remember the great coach Ron Jacobs, telling me that if you shoot a very high percentage in the first half, and you're only up a few points, that's not very good."

"So it was just a way of trying to motivate my players to understand that we were still in the game. We still had a chance to come back, we just had to play a little bit better defense, and play better offense. Which we did in the second half," he added.

The Bolts turned things around in the third frame, where they outscored Ginebra 22-13 to take a slim 62-61 lead entering the final period. Three-pointers by Brownlee and Jeff Chan gave the Gin Kings some life in the fourth quarter, with Chan's triple knotting the count at 69 with still over nine minutes left.

But Meralco responded with an 8-2 blast, highlighted by a Bishop dunk, to seize a 77-71 lead. A three-point play by Christian Standhardinger made it a one-possession game, 77-74, but Newsome calmly sank a jumper on the other end to restore order, and Ginebra would not get on the board in the final 5:21 of the game.

Brownlee finished with 19 points on 8-of-21 shooting, as he made just one of ten attempts from long distance. Standhardinger had 17 points and six rebounds, while Scottie Thompson finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists but was a team-worst minus-17 in 46 minutes.

Game 4 is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores

Meralco 83 - Bishop 30, Newsome 20, Maliksi 10, Black 8, Almazan 6, Quinto 3, Banchero 2, Hugnatan 2, Baclao 2, Hodge 0.

Barangay Ginebra 74 - Brownlee 19, Standhardinger 17, Tenorio 11, Thompson 11, Chan 9, Pinto 5, Devance 2, Tolentino 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 27-22, 40-48, 62-61, 83-74.



