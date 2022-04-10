The Shiga Lakestars nabbed their first victory in more than a month. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena scored the go-ahead free throws with 18 seconds to go, as the Shiga Lakestars finally returned to the win column by escaping with a 79-78 win against Osaka Evessa on Saturday at the Ukaruchan Arena.

The Lakestars snapped a 16-game losing streak and won for the first time since a 104-100 triumph against the San-En NeoPhoenix on February 26. They are now 11-34 in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Ravena finished with 13 points, 11 assists, and three rebounds for the Lakestars. He went 4-of-4 at the free throw line after making just 4-of-11 attempts from the field.

He drew a foul from Hiromu Nakamura with 18 seconds to go and sank both charities to give Shiga the lead for good, but committed a turnover with three seconds left to give Osaka a chance to win the game.

Fortunately for Ravena and the Lakestars, the last-second attempt by Ira Brown was well-defended, and he muffed an awkward attempt as time expired.

"Finally, we got the win," an emotional Ravena said after the game. "Thank you for your never ending support. Coach will kill me later, I almost lost the game. But thank you again for your support."

Novar Gadson had 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Teppei Kashiwagura was a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc and finished with 16 points. Sean O'Mara had 15 points, nine boards, and two steals.

It was the second straight loss for Osaka, who are now 20-25 in the season.

The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Filipino imports Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos sat out the game between their teams, which saw the Toyama Grouses take a 92-80 victory against the San-En NeoPhoenix at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena was present at the NeoPhoenix bench but did not play. Ramos has missed a third consecutive game for the Grouses.

Joshua Smith, the former TNT import, led the way for Toyama with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

FROM THE ARCHIVES