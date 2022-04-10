Boxing: Marcial overcomes knockdowns, stops Isiah Hart

Eumir Marcial improved to 2-0 as a pro boxer. File photo. Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial remains unbeaten as a professional fighter, after a fourth-round stoppage of his American opponent, Isiah Hart, on Saturday evening in Las Vegas (Sunday morning in Manila).

Marcial had to get up from three knockdowns before stopping Hart in the fourth round of the middleweight match at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, with the referee calling a halt to the action.

The Filipino prospect improved to 2-0 in his pro career, with this being his first knockout win. He had out-pointed Andrew Whitfield in his professional debut in December 2020.

Marcial was knocked down in the first round but quickly recovered, and was imposing his will in the second before getting caught by right hands from Hart. The Filipino was floored twice in the second round but beat the count as well.

He decked Hart with a left hand early in the fourth round, and the referee stepped in to stop the fight amid the protestations of the American's corner.

Hart, who had a considerable height advantage on Marcial, dropped to 6-3-1 in his career.

