B.LEAGUE: Kiefer, Shiga make it back-to-back wins

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars have won back-to-back games. (c) B.LEAGUE

After a lengthy losing streak, the Shiga Lakestars have now put together two wins in a row in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

The Lakestars got big buckets down the stretch from Kiefer Ravena and Novar Gadson as they pulled away for an 88-78 triumph against the visiting Osaka Evessa, Sunday at the Ukaruchan Arena.

Ravena was one assist shy of a second straight double-double, finishing with 14 points, nine assists, and two steals without a single turnover in 32 minutes. Gadson tallied 29 points and nine rebounds in the win.

A triple by Teppei Kashiwagura with just over seven minutes left put the Lakestars ahead for good, 69-68, with Gadson adding a jumper in their next possession to extend the lead to three points, 71-68. Ravena then scored five straight points, capping the 10-0 blast with an and-1 for a 76-68 Shiga lead with under five minutes to go.

Ira Brown brought Osaka within four points with three minutes to play, 76-72, but the Lakestars would not be denied. Gadson took charge, scoring a layup then drilling the dagger three-pointer with 39 seconds left for an 82-74 count.

Kashiwagura contributed 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the Shiga win.

Kyle Hunt led the Evessa with 20 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in a losing effort.

The Lakestars improved to 12-34 in the season as they swept the weekend series against Osaka. They won Saturday's game, 79-78, behind two clutch free throws from Ravena.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos again sat out the showdown between the San-En NeoPhoenix and the Toyoma Grouses, also on Sunday at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The Grouses outplayed the NeoPhoenix in the second half en route to a 93-86 triumph. Brice Johnson led the way for Toyama with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Ravena, who is under the weather, missed a second straight game. Ramos, for his part, has sat out the Grouses' last four matches.

