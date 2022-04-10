Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin. UAAP Media.

MANILA - Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin was visibly unhappy after the Blue Eagles defeated the University of Santo Tomas in their last game of the first round of the UAAP Season 84 tournament on Saturday night.

The defending champions came away with a 91-80 triumph to end the first round at 7-0, and extend their winning streak to 33 games since 2018.

Baldwin did not address the media after the game but according to Ateneo assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga, the veteran mentor was not pleased with the calls that were made -- and not made -- during the game.

"I think some of the calls in the end, one of our players, Geo Chiu, got a direct hit on the way down. But hindi pa nakita," Arespacochaga explained. "It's not just that -- [there were] a lot of holds, we felt … especially on [center] Ange Kouame. They were holding him."

The referees "caught some fouls," according to the deputy, but game officials were inconsistent in how they blew their whistles.

"I think we were stressing that from the very start, Ange couldn't move without being held," said Arespacochaga.

Kouame, Ateneo's naturalized center, was limited to just eight points in the game, though he also grabbed 10 rebounds and had two blocks in 30 minutes. He also drew six fouls from the UST players.

At the end of the first round of the tournament, Ateneo is drawing an average of 19.9 fouls per game, second in the league. On the other end, they are being whistled for 18.43 fouls per contest.

Beyond those numbers, however, Arespacochaga says what they want to see is consistency.

"We just felt that it's unfair. Whether you're 5-11 or 6-11, the rules should be the same, that you can't hold someone. I think that's one of the complaints we had," he said.

Though they remain perfect at 7-0, there have been some struggles for Ateneo in the first round, notably in their game against National University. They were also pushed for two and a half quarters by winless University of the East before pulling away.

Arespacochaga says they expect the second round to be even tougher.

"I think every game is really going to be a dogfight. We're not looking at our record, how many wins we have. And that's something that we've been stressing to our players, even in this game," he said.

"I think we have a lot of lessons that we can learn from the first round, and hopefully the team will improve heading to the next round. So we'll watch tape, of course, and we'll prepare for our next opponent," he added.

The Blue Eagles will open the second round against archrivals De La Salle University on Tuesday.

