The PVL will return with an Invitational Conference in July, and the Reinforced Conference in October. PVL Media.

MANILA - Fresh off a successful Open Conference, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) plans to return in July for a brief tournament before welcoming back imports later this year.

The PVL concluded its Open Conference on Friday night, with the Creamline Cool Smashers regaining their crown after sweeping the PetroGazz Angels in the best-of-3 Finals series. Creamline, still bannered by the tandem of Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, won all eight of their assignments in the competition.

Making their triumph all the more special is that they got to play in front of fans. The PVL welcomed back live audiences after the group phase, and a record crowd of over 16,000 fans watched the semifinals series between Creamline and Choco Mucho at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Over 7,000 fans also traveled to the Ynares Center in Antipolo for the final games of the conference.

"I'm very happy for volleyball itself," said Valdez, who earned Finals MVP honors after a superb series where she averaged 23.0 points in two games. "It's just so nice that this is probably the biggest comeback in sports."

"We're thankful for the fans, they’re all here, cheering and supporting us," she said. "We're just happy to welcome everyone and I’m really thankful no matter who is their idol or the team they support, they are here to support the sport."

Aside from putting up points, Valdez also helped out defensively against the Gazz Angels. In their series-clinching 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16 Game 2 win, she contributed three kill blocks and 11 digs.

The league will now take a brief break before returning to action with its Invitational Conference on July, as per PVL President Ricky Palou.

But league officials are most excited for the season-ending Reinforced Conference, which Palou says will start in October.

"This will be the conference where we will have imports," he said.

Unlike the Open Conference, which lasted just under a month, the Reinforced Conference will run for eight to ten weeks, according to Palou. It will be the first time since 2019 that the PVL will feature foreign players, as they did not hold any competitions in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was limited to the Open Conference in 2021.

The Gazz Angels are the defending Reinforced Conference champions, having won their maiden title in 2019 behind the powerful tandem of Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson.

Palou is hoping that fans will continue to support the PVL as they have done throughout the Open Conference.

"They've really come out and inspired the players, and we hope they will continue to support volleyball and the teams involved in the Premier Volleyball League," he said of the league's supporters.