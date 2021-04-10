VisMin Cup: ARQ-Lapu-Lapu demolishes Tabogon

The ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City Heroes stymied the Tabogon Voyagers, 75-61, in the Visayas leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup that took place Saturday afternoon at the Civic Center in Cebu.

ARQ used an 11-0 run to erect a 25-point lead, 63-38, heading to the final period. This knocked the wind out of the Voyagers.

Dawn Ochea and Reed Juntilla combined for 24 points for the Builders, while former Basilan Steel Ferdinand Lusdoc added 10.

PBA vet Jojo Tangkay added eight points, six boards, an assist, and a block to help Lapu-Lapu City.

“Di pa kami consistent especially sa second unit namin,” said ARQ head coach Francis Auquico. “Medyo doon kami nao-off pero we still have a couple of days of practice to work on that before our second game against the Dumaguete Warriors.”

Jethro Sombero and Peter de Ocampo scored nine points each for the Voyagers. Sombero held his own against Lapu-Lapu’s big men, grabbing 12 boards and blocking two shots.

Former pro Harold Arboleda was limited to just three rebounds.

ARQ-Lapu Lapu will next face Dumaguete on Tuesday at 2 p.m. while Tabogon looks to bounce back when it squares off against 0-1 Tubigon Bohol later in the day at 5 p.m.

FROM THE ARCHIVES