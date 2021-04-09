PBA: Players getting vaccinated part of healing, says league chairman

Without much fanfare, the Philippine Basketball Association celebrated its 46th year on Friday.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas sought for unity in the league amid the pandemic.

"A call for unity - walang iwanan," he said in the league's official website as the PBA was forced to postpone its opening to a latter date.

"We're ready to sacrifice today for a stronger PBA. Malasakit muna. We will pivot, transform, deliver and perform' - tuloy ang laban, walang iwanan."

Vargas, who was elected as the board's chairman for the fourth straight time, wished that the league will be able to start its 46th season soon.

But for that to happen, the players will have to undergo inoculation.

"The PBA, at 46 young. My wish is to get the season started, to get the players vaccinated and for our countrymen and all those who are sick to heal," he said.

PBA was initially set to open this season on April 11, then reset it to April 18.

But a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the NCR and nearby provinces has affected the league's plans.

