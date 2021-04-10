MVP backs proposed exhibition between select PBA team, China

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman Manny Pangilinan supported a proposal to hold a series of exhibition games between a select team from the PBA and China's superstars.

The exhibition, which was initially proposed by PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, could give way to the opening of the PBA 46th season.

Yes to Ricky Vargas,s China friendly - hhmmm a bit of an oxymoron nowadays. But hey, if it helps break the pressure and provide relief to our people - lllleeeeezzz ggggoooo PBA! — Manny V. Pangilinan (@iamMVP) April 10, 2021

“Yes to Ricky Vargas’ China friendly,” said Pangilinan, head of the PLDT group, through his Twitter account.

“A bit of an oxymoron nowadays. But hey, if it helps break the pressure and provide relief to our people, let’s go PBA.”

Pangilinan's MVP group owns the TNT, Meralco, and NLEX teams in the PBA.

Vargas proposed a best-of-seven series between Pinoy ballers and China to give people "hope."

“I think he would be perfect to lead a courageous charge for national pride and honor," he said in a Spin.ph report.

"We need to give our people inspiration and hope. I will even join the team in their ‘friendlies.’”

Vargas also endorsed NLEX coach Yeng Guiao to mentor the PBA select team.

The proposal came amid growing tension between the Philippines and China due to recent events in disputed waters in the West Philippine Sea.

