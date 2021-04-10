Boxing: Ancajas makes weight, all set for his 9th title defense

The weigh-in is done and it's all systems go for the match between Jerwin Ancajas and Jonathan Javier Rodriguez.

Both fighters made weight on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for their IBF junior bantamweight clash.

Ancajas, who will be making his ninth title defense, easily made the 115-pound weight limit, tipping the scales to 114.8 pounds.

His opponent from Colombia, on the other hand, had to strip down just to make the junior bantamweight limit.

The fight took over the year to get done after it was postponed twice: first, when Rodriguez failed to secure his visa and second, when the pandemic broke out.

The fight will be one of the supporting bouts of the Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila).

Meanwhile, unbeaten prospect Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo weighed in at at 126.8 pounds while Cruz came in at exactly 127 pounds.

They will figure in a 10-round non-title duel in the undercard.

