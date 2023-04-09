Kiefer Ravena of the Shiga Lakes in action. (c) B.LEAGUE



Kiefer Ravena and Shiga Lakes completed a weekend sweep of the Fighting Eagles Nagoya on Easter Sunday in the Japan B.League at the Nagoya City Biwajima Sports Center.

Ravena scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds while leading the Lakes to an 86-61 blowout over the Fighting Eagles.

Shiga, topscored by Kai Toews' 20 points, improved its record to 12-38 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Dwight Ramos was also triumphant with the Levanga Hokkaido as they pulled off a 92-89 squeaker against Gunma Crane Thunders.

Despite Ramos scoring only two points, Levanga climbed to 16-34 as the Crane Thunders fell to 24-26. Ramos did contribute five assists, a rebound and a block in Levanga's weekend sweep of Gunma.

Meanwhile, Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies suffered a 100-88 overtime setback against the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Sotto's 13-point and five-rebound performance went to naught as Hiroshima fell to 37-13. The Magic climbed to 42-8.

The loss snapped Hiroshima's six-game winning streak, though they are already assured of a spot in the postseason. It was also a measure of revenge for Shimane, after they lost to the Dragonflies on Saturday.

Perrin Buford sent the game to an extension with a clutch shot, but Shimane pulled away in overtime to deny the Dragonflies another upset.

In B2, Jordan Heading fired 17 points on top of his four rebounds to help Nagasaki Velca outlast the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in overtime, 101-91.

Nagasaki improved to 41-15.