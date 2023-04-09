PBA: Buti na lang inalat ang TNT sa shooting, ayon kay Tim Cone

PBA Images.

MAYNILA -- Inalat ang Talk 'N Text sa shooting nitong Game 1 ng PBA Governors' Cup finals, bagay na nakatulong sa pagkapanalo ng Barangay Ginebra.

Aminado si Ginebra coach Tim Cone na kung hindi dahil sa bad shooting night Tropang GIGA sa Game 1, baka hindi nila nakuha ang 102-90 blowout win.

"They didn't have a great shooting night tonight. They're gonna have two to three games they will shoot the lights out and there's nothing we can do about it," sabi ni Cone.

"Tonight that didn't happen, so we were able to control the game a little bit."

Sinabi ng Ginebra tactician na sumugal sila na i-check ang high scoring import ng TNT na si Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Para magawa ito, kinailangang pagtulungan ng Kings si Hollis-Jefferson sa kabila ng posibilidad na malibre naman ang ibang key pieces ni TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

"We just try to defend (Hollis-Jefferson) the best we can, give him different looks from different players and get help from our guys while we can," ani Cone.

"It's hard to help; they have so many shooters on the floor."

Mabuti na lang at hindi pumutok ang mga kagaya nina Roger Pogoy na nag-settle lang sa six points.

Sa kabuuan, nasa 38 porsiyento lang ang field goal shooting percentage n TNT nitong Linggo at 25 porsiyento lang ng kanilang three-point attempts ang kumunekta.

Samantalang ang Ginebra naka-43 naman sa field goal shooting percentage. May 41 percent naman o 15 out of 36 naman sila sa kanilang mga attempt sa three-point area.



