Ginebra import Justin Brownlee attacks against TNT in Game 1 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals. PBA Images.



MANILA -- Justin Brownlee set the tone in Barangay Ginebra's 102-90 rout of the TNT Tropang GIGA in Game 1 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals on Easter Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Brownlee scored 17 of his 31 points in the first quarter to orchestrate the Gin Kings' aggressive start. They went on to lead by as much as 18 points on their way to winning the opener of the best-of-seven series.

With Best Player of the Conference candidate Christian Standhardinger being put on check early in the game, Brownlee took over the scoring duties as Ginebra blitzed past a faltering TNT in the first quarter, 29-20.

The Tropang GIGA was able to reconfigure its offense and got within striking distance, 41-38, following Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's layup midway in the second period.

But it was the closest the Tropang GIGA could get as Jamie Malonzo and Standhardinger began asserting themselves to lead the Kings' third quarter surge for a 74-64 advantage going to the payoff period.

The Kings continued to take advantage of the Tropang GIGA's defensive struggles, establishing their biggest lead at 92-74 after Malonzo buried another dagger trey with 6:46 to go.

Brownlee, who is looking for his seventh PBA title with Ginebra, ended up with a total of six treys, 12 boards and four assists.

Malonzo finished with 21 points highlighted by three triples, on top of eight rebounds, while Standhardinger contributed 16 markers, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Scottie Thompson had a triple double of 10 markers, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Mikey Williams carried fight for TNT with 30 and 23 points, respectively. Calvin Oftana added 16 points.

Roger Pogoy who struggled to find his rhythm settled for six markers, while Poy Erram ended up with four markers before fouling out midway in the fourth.

With the victory, Ginebra now has a 1-0 series lead.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 102 – Brownlee 31, Malonzo 21, Standhardinger 16, Pringle 11, Thompson 10, Gray 6, Mariano 5, Pinto 2, David 0

TNT 90 – Hollis-Jefferson 30, M.Williams 23, Oftana 16, Castro 4, Erram 4, Chua 3, Khobuntin 2, Montalbo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Varilla 0

QUARTERS: 29-20, 50-43, 74-62,102-90

