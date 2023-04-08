Football: Filipinas crush Tajikistan for 2nd win in qualifiers

Sofia Harrison (C) opened the scoring for the Filipinas against Tajikistan. PFF/PWNFT Media.

The Philippine women's national football team showed its quality in an 8-0 demolition of Tajikistan in their second game of the 2024 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Saturday.

Seven different players found the back of the net at the Hisor Central Stadium, as the Filipinas improved to 2-0 in Group E of the Olympic qualifiers.

Chandler McDaniel continued her strong comeback from a knee injury with a second half brace for the Filipinas.

They are now tied with Hong Kong with six points, though the Filipinas are at the top of the group through a superior goal differential.

It was a tremendous performance for the World Cup-bound Filipinas, who took care of business against a Tajikistan side ranked 144th in the world by FIFA.

The Filipinas were aggressive from the get-go and tested Tajikistan 'keeper Saidova Saiyora repeatedly in the early stages. It wasn't until the 27th minute that the Filipinas found their opener, however, courtesy of Sofia Harrison who slotted into goal off a clever flick from Carleigh Frilles.

Skipper Tahnai Annis made it 2-0 just two minutes later, volleying a rebound after Saiyora mishandled a clearance and crashed into Quinley Quezada.

After another two minutes, Frilles got her deserved goal, opening the floodgates for the Filipinas.

Quezada (35') and Meryll Serano (38') scored in quick succession, and Tajikistan was forced to make an early substitution with Gulova Munisa coming in to replace Saiyora between the sticks.

Maya Alcantara capped a dominant first half for the Filipinas as she pounced on a rebound three minutes into added time for a 6-0 advantage.

The Filipinas continued to be aggressive in the second half, and McDaniel finished off her chances in the 60th and again in the 89th to cap the rout. Her second goal was a highlight, as McDaniel chipped the 'keeper after receiving a superb pass from Jaclyn Sawicki.

The team will wrap up their campaign on Tuesday, April 11 against Hong Kong, with the winner of the match securing passage to the second round of the Olympic qualifiers.