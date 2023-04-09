MANILA -- Ginebra's Tim Cone admitted there's a certain degree of uneasiness knowing he has to engage one of his favorite players, TNT mentor Jojo Lastimosa, into a tactical battle.

But Cone said that it is all part of their jobs to lead their respective teams to victory.

"On one side it's bittersweet," said the Ginebra coach following their 102-90 Game 1 victory against Talk N' Text in the PBA Governors' Cup Finals.

"On the other side, we don't look across the court and see who we're coaching against."

Ginebra, the defending champions of the series, badly outmaneuvered Lastimosa's troops by rolling past the Tropang GIGA's defenses before taking a lopsided victory.

Lastimosa used to play for Cone during their years with the Alaska Aces.

"It's our job to win, get our guys prepared to play to compete with each other. We're not really competing against each other at all, they players compete," he said.

"Just because Jo and I are close, that doesn't separate us from doing our job in the series. Right now he's a dear friend but while he's on other side of the court he's our enemy."