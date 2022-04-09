Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

The NU Bulldogs scored their second straight victory to cap their first round campaign with an emphatic win against the winless UE Red Warriors, 77-61, in UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball at Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

The Bulldogs capitalized on the miscues of Red Warriors all throughout the match to hike their record to 4-3 while keeping the struggling UE squad at the bottom of the standing, 0-7.

Coming off a rousing 31-point victory against the UST Growling Tigers, the Bulldogs have kept their sweet shooting, building an early 22-9 separation at the end of the first quarter over UE.

The Red Warriors tried to trim the 23-point lead of NU, entering the second half, with a 7-0 run, but John Lloyd Clemente and Shaun Ildefonso answered back to make it 48-28.

After a UE basket, the Bulldogs dropped a 9-0 bomb, six of which came from Clemente, to establish a commanding 57-30 lead, 4:33 left in the third.

With the game appearing to be a foregone conclusion, Aurin Catacutan grabbed a defensive board at the side of NU and mistakenly uncorked an off-the-glass shot for a rare own goal in basketball – much to the surprise of both benches.

Michael Malonzo and Clemente led the Bulldogs with 12 points apiece, while John Galinato and Patrick Yu conspired for 17 points.

The Red Warriors attempted to put a decent final score in the payoff period with Jose Antiporda and Jeremy Cruz alternately taking the offense of their team in the garbage time.

Antiporda drained a triple in the final minute before Catacutan completed an and-one play for an 18-point deficit, 59-77.

Meanwhile, Kyle Paranada had 12 points for UE. Catacutan and Cruz scored 11 and 10, respectively.

The Scores:

NU 77 -- Malonzo 12, Clemente 12, Galinato 9, Yu 8, Torres 7, Tibayan 7, Manansala 6, Enriquez 4, Minerva 4, Ildefonso 3, Joson 3, Felicilda 2, Figueroa 0, Flores 0, Mahinay 0.

UE 61 -- K. Paranada 12, Catacutan 11, J. Cruz 10, Pagsanjan 7, Escamis 6, Antiporda 5, Sawat 4, Tulabut 4, Guevarra 2, Abatayo 0, N. Paranada 0, Beltran 0, Villanueva 0, Lorenzana 0.

Quarters: 22-9, 44-21, 68-39, 77-61.