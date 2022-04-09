UAAP 84: UP outplays FEU for 6th straight win

From the UAAP Facebook page

(UPDATED) University of the Philippines hacked out a 83-76 win against Far Eastern University for its 6th straight win in the Season 84 UAAP men’s basketball Saturday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Zavier Lucero steered the Fighting Maroons to victory, scoring 16 of his 27 points in the pivotal third quarter.

The Fil-American also knocked down a dagger 3 with 1:50 remaining, but Xyrus Torres and Ljay Gonzales responded to pull FEU to within two with 1:24 to go, 74-76.

Carl Tamayo and Joel Cagulangan fought back with successive baskets to give the Fighting Maroons a 6-point cushion, before Ricci Rivero connected on a booming 3 to secure the victory.

Apart from his 27 points, Lucero also tallied 12 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block. Tamayo added 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Rivero finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. He later made a move to ask Andrea Brilliantes to be his girlfriend.

The actress, who watch the game live, responded by showing a t-shirt that has the word "YES" on it.

LJ Gonzales paced FEU with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

UP now occupies second place with a 6-1 record.

Box Scores:

UP 83 -- Lucero 27, Tamayo 12, Rivero 10, Cansino 7, Diouf 7, Fortea 6, Alarcon 5, Cagulangan 4, Abadiano 3, Spencer 2, Lina 0, Catapusan 0.

FEU 76 -- Gonzales 20, Ojuola 17, Torres 17, Alforque 9, Abarrientos 8, Sandagon 3, Tempra 2, Sleat 0, Sajonia 0, Bienes 0, Celzo 0.

Quarterscores: 14-18, 31-32, 58-50, 83-76.