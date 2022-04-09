UAAP 84: Ateneo stays perfect with blowout of UST

From the UAAP Facebook page

(UPDATED) Ateneo de Manila University was simply too much for University of Sto. Tomas, dishing out a 91-80 win in Season 84 UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Tyler Tio scored a career-high 20 points including 4 triples to lead the Blue Eagles to their 7th straight win.

BJ Andrade had an all-around game of 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Ange Kouame scored 8 points to go with his 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Ateneo entered the third quarter with 50-34 lead.

But the Espana-based cagers fought it out in the third stanza with a 9-0 run to cut their deficit to 7 points, 43-50.

Ateneo, however, put the fire out, and raised its lead to 16 points going to the payoff period, 74-58.

With the win, the Blue Eagles closed its UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament first round undefeated with 7 wins.

They also extended their win streak to 33 games, while UST slipped to its third straight loss to 2-5.

Sherwin Concepcion paced the Tigers with 22 points on a 6-of-14 shooting clip from the perimeter.

The Scores:

ATENEO 91 -- Tio 20, Andrade 10, Koon 9, Belangel 9, Kouame 8, Mamuyac 8, Ildefonso 6, Daves 6, Lazaro 4, Gomez 3, Chiu 3, Padrigao 3, Verano 2, Mallillin 0, Mendoza 0.

UST 80 -- Concepcion 22, Manalang 10, Fontanilla 9, Cabanero 9, Santos 9, M. Pangilinan 8, Mantua 5, Manaytay 3, Gomez de Liano 3, Ando 2, Samudio 0.

Quarterscores: 27-19, 50-34, 74-58, 91-80.