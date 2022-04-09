Guiao says although Converge owner Dennis Anthony Uy is a long-time PBA fan, he is not updated about the league. PBA Media Bureau/file

Multi-titled coach Yeng Guiao and Dennis Anthony Uy, the top honcho of Converge, have known each other for a long time.

So when the businessman got an opportunity to crack the big league, Guiao was among the first people he called up to ask about the ins and outs of the PBA.

"It's just a plain Kapampangan talk," Guiao told ABS-CBN News in a telephone interview. "But we're not negotiating on anything, such as player movements. It just so happened that we knew each other for so long and he wants to get updated in the PBA.

"Although Dennis is a long-time PBA fan, medyo hindi na rin siya updated lately, so he's been asking questions."

According to Guiao, Uy and Converge plan to put up a competitive team in its first season of participation in the PBA.

Converge purchased the Alaska franchise in a lock, stock and barrel deal, which means that the newest member squad will inherit everything the old Aces team has – from the players and the coaching staff – as well as its draft picks for the coming season.

This season's Rookie Draft promises to be teeming with talent with the inclusion of overseas-born Filipino standouts such as Jason Brickmann, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and Jeremiah Gray among others.

Even Justin Baltazar, the talented big man from La Salle, is likely to join the draft.

In the coming Rookie Draft, Converge will have two first-round picks previously held by Alaska, which will allow the team to form up a competitive unit. The squad has currently retained the key players of the Aces as well as the coaching staff headed by Jeff Cariaso.

"Gusto nina Dennis na bumuo ng malakas na team. Wala naman akong ibinigay na advice. I just told him what he asked of me, purely generic questions about the PBA," added Guiao.

"But dahil matagal na kami magkakilala, tinawagan niya ako, kamustahan lang and kaunting kuwentuhan."

Also an integral part of the Converge team is Atty. Chito Salud, the league's former commissioner, who will now serve as the team's representative to the PBA board.

With Salud's rich experience in the league, he can share valuable insights to this newest member of the PBA family.