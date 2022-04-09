Home  >  Sports

NCAA: Blazers top Altas for 4th straight win

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 09 2022 02:49 PM

Photo from NCAA YouTube channel/GMA
The College of St. Benilde Blazers stretched their winning streak to four after routing the Perpetual Altas, 83-73, in the NCAA Season 97 men’s basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills Saturday. 

The Blazers leaned on the breakout game of Miguel Corteza, who tallied a career-high 24 points and 11 boards, to improve their record to 4-1. 

Al Benson also played a key role for CSB, registering 16 markers including crucial triples in the payoff period to foil a late run by the Altas. 

Benilde entered the second half with a 20-point advantage, but the Altas slowly trimmed the deficit led by a 6-0 run by Cris Pagaran to make it 55-42.

Kim Aurin then scored off a putback to trail by 11 points, 57-46, but Benson drained back-to-back triples to give control back to the Blazers, 63-46. 

But patience served Perpetual well, as the Altas rallied to reduce the deficit to a single digit 68-59 after a trey by Jielo Razon at the 7:01 mark of the fourth. 

Perpetual made it a two-possession game 77-71 in the last 3 minutes after a pair of charities by Aurin. 

But Corteza uncorked a midrange basket at the 1:34 mark before Robi Nayve rattled in a shot for an 83-73 lead. 

Razon led the Altas with 23 points while Aurin had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Perpetual dropped to a 2-3 win-loss slate. 

