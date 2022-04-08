Onic PH's Karl Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong during his MPL Season 9 debut against Echo PH. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Onic Philippines on Friday sent powerhouse Echo Philippines to their second straight loss in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 9 after escaping the Orcas via a 2-1 thriller, Friday.

Karl Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong returned to Onic PH's main five in the outing, with Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy assuming the midlaner position for most of the matches.

This is the second time Onic defeated Echo PH after dealing them a similar 2-1 loss last March 11. This is also Echo's third defeat in 4 outings.

Onic in Game 1 held a slim lead, thanks to early kills by Baloyskie, Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera, and Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol.

But Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno's Helcurt unleashed its ultimate, "silencing" Kairi and allowing Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico to deal the final blow. This gave Echo PH enough space to take the lord and march down their base.

Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera's Masha earned the MVP honors in Game 1 (3/2/5 KDA) behind pick-offs on Onic PH's damage dealers.

Onic banked on a gold laner Aldous for Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio, paired with good pick-offs by Micophobia's Franco to force a Game 3.

Onic switched things up in Game 3, with Baloyskie assuming the roamer position with Grock and Micophobia switching to the midlane with Selena.

With Game 3 at a tug-of-war between both squads Echo inched itself closer to securing the series as Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales' Brody started to scale up and deal nasty damage.

But a lord take by Kairi and a 3-0 exchange was all Onic PH needed to mount a comeback in the 13th minute.

Echo PH had a chance to counter-attack after reviving the fallen players, but Micophobia's Selena hit KarlTzy with an "Abyssal Arrow," giving Onic PH the space to deal another team fight that would send the Orcas to their 2nd straight loss.

Micophobia earned the MVP honors in Game 2 (2/1/7 KDA) and Game 3 (4/2/4).

Echo could still end things on a high note as it faces Nexplay EVOS in the last game of the regular season on April 10. Onic meanwhile will try and keep their win streak going against RSG Philippines, who are trying to maintain the top spot as they end their regular season campaign.