VisMin Cup: Talisay City cripples Bohol in Visayas Leg opener

MJAS Zenith-Talisay City blitzed past the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 104-66, in the opening game of the Visayas leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Friday at the Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu.

Patrick Cabahug led the way for Talisay City Aquastars with 22 points on 9-of-16 field goal shooting to go with his two rebounds, an assist, and a block.

Jan Jamon added 14 points while Egie Mojica chipped in 11. Jaymar Gimpayan almost had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds while Jaymo Eguilos filled the stat sheet up with nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and three blocks.

Talisay City head coach Aldrin Morante was pleased with his team’s opening day performance.

“Yung opensa namin, naging maayos kasi maganda yung depensa namin,” he said.

But he still saw room for improvement especially on the defensive end.



“Maraming lapses sa defense. Sa first period, maraming silang fastbreak points and yung big men nila nakakascore sa low post,” Morante added.

The Aquastars built a massive 58-32 halftime lead and never looked back since.

Pari Llagas paced Tubigon Bohol with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks while Joseph Marquez had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists.

The Scores:

MJAS Zenith-Talisay City (104) - Cabahug 22, Jamon 14, Mojica 11, Gimpayan 10, Eguilos 9, Villafranca 8, Acuña 7, Hubalde 4, Casajeros 4, Menina 4, Ugsang 4, Dela Cerna 3, Cuyos 0.

Tubigon Bohol (66) - Llagas 19, Marquez 13, Casera 9, Dadjijul 7, Leonida 6, Montilla 5, Musngi 5, Ibarra 2, Apolonias 0, Cabizares 0, Tangunan 0.

Quarterscores: 28-18, 58-32, 84-52, 104-64.

