PBA: Who's the toughest to defend? Reavis says it's June Mar

Magnolia's Rafi Reavis takes pride in his ability to defend especially when pitted against big men just like him.

As proof of his defensive prowess, the 6-foot-8 Fil-American was included in the 2018 All-Defensive team.

But there's one guy he has trouble matching up with -- San Miguel superstar June Mar Fajardo.

"June Mar by far... I can give a whole lot of reasons why, but probably half of them I would get in trouble for saying. So I won't say anything," Fajardo said in jest on the PBA website. (LINK ON PBA WEBSITE https://www.pba.ph/news/reavis-ranks-fajardo-his-toughest-defensive-matchup)

But kidding aside, Reavis said Fajardo is skilled for a 6-foot-10 guy.

"He's tough, he's skilled. He's big, he's strong, and he's a tough guy. And his awards speak for themselves," said Reavis.

It's a big deal coming from a defender who has collected a total of 11 PBA championships.

The 43-year-old Reavis suited up for Magnolia in the last Philippine Cup bubble, averaging 4.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. per game.

Fajardo underwent a lengthy hiatus after suffering a fractured right tibia (shinbone) during practice. He went under the knife and was not able to help the Beermen defend their all-Filipino crown in the bubble conference.

He is expected to play this season.

