NBA suspends three after Lakers-Raptors skirmish

Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell (15) gets ejected Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) during the first quarter at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre' Bembry and Fred VanVleet, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker, each received one game suspensions for their part in an on-court altercation on Tuesday night, the NBA announced Thursday.

Bembry, VanVleet and Horton-Tucker each were penalized for leaving the bench area.

Raptors forward OG Anunoby and Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell also received fines.

The incident occurred with 2:24 left in the first quarter in the Lakers' 110-101 win over the Raptors on Tuesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Anunoby was fined $30,000 for initiating the incident by grabbing the leg of the Lakers' Dennis Schroder and flipping him, which led to a skirmish. Anunoby received a technical foul and was ejected, as did Harrell, who was fined $20,000 for his shove of Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.

Bembry will serve his suspension Thursday night when the Raptors host the Chicago Bulls. VanVleet will sit out when he returns from injury. Horton-Tucker won't play Thursday when the Lakers play the Heat in Miami.