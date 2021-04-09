NBA: Jazz defeat Blazers for 23rd straight win at home

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) moves to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Chris Nicoll, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points and Rudy Gobert compiled an 18-point, 20-rebound double-double to lift the Utah Jazz to a big 122-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak -- the Jazz stumbled on the road at Dallas and Phoenix -- and secured the 23rd consecutive victory at Vivint Arena for NBA-leading Utah.

Four other Jazz players scored in double figures -- Joe Ingles (13), Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic (11), and Georges Niang (10) -- as Utah bounced back 24 hours after a tough overtime loss to the Suns.

Damian Lillard topped Portland with 23 points and CJ McCollum scored 19, but the Blazers fell for the third time in four games after a disastrous seven-minute spurt midway through the second half.

The third quarter started well for the Blazers. Lillard hit a 3 to open the second-half scoring, and Norman Powell added an old-fashioned three-point play a moment later to put Portland up, 62-56.

It was tied, 68-68, midway through the third before the Jazz offense went berserk.

Mitchell hit a jumper to give the Jazz a lead, and Utah scored 25 points in the final six-and-a-half minutes of the quarter while holding the Blazers to just four points until Carmelo Anthony hit a late 3.

That 40-19 advantage in the third quarter put Utah in excellent position to simply cruise to the final buzzer for another home win.

The fact that Conley played was a boon for the Jazz. He hadn't been suiting up on the second end of back-to-back sets for months, but Utah was desperate for a win against a potential Western Conference playoff foe and the Jazz were without Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jordan Clarkson (ankle sprain) so he played.

Utah, which has more 3-pointers than any other team this season, did struggle for the third straight game from outside, though. The Jazz only connected on 12 of 42 3-pointers but still managed to shoot 45.3 percent overall.

The Jazz used a 58-41 rebounding edge to their favor as they played aggressively on the glass.

Portland struggled against Utah's defense, shooting just 39.6 percent. Both Lillard and McCollum were 8-for-21 from the field and combined on 6-of-22 shooting from 3-point range.