MMA: Lara Alvarez promises to return after 'Apprentice ' elimination

Lara Pearl Alvarez’s stint on “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” came to a screeching halt in the last episode after she was given the boot by ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Not even a move to Team Valor was enough to save her from the chopping block, as she ended up receiving the pink slip over teammates Sho Takei and Clinton Tudor.

Still, Alvarez believes this isn’t the last time she’ll cross paths with Sityodtong or the organization.

"I'll make sure that I'll work hard and I'll meet you again,” Alvarez said at the end of the third episode.

The only question is in what capacity?

Sure, Alvarez has learned a lot on the business side of things on the show, but there are other ways to break into The Home Of Martial Arts aside from the boardroom –- possibly this time in the Circle.

"I'm starting to train again in martial arts, which is my passion. I went back to train immediately after I came home to Baguio City to stay fit," she said.

"As of now, I am unsure if I have ambitions to fight in the cage, but we never know what the future holds. I'll keep on watching for new opportunities for me, as I have no work to go back to since the hospitality industry is still suffering due to the pandemic. I am not closing my doors to life-changing opportunities and possibilities."

While unsure of what the future holds, Alvarez said she has a lot of options.

Aside from her learnings from the show, she now has Team Lakay at her back. With that, one thing is for sure: she believes she will be back with the promotion in one way or another.

"I am still determined to be a part of ONE Championship someday," she said.

"The first thing that came to my mind when I got eliminated was that I will gain the skills I lacked and I'll be back. If I do my best in my chosen career path, one day I will be able to meet him again, and I will work for that day to happen."

