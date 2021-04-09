Host Ateneo releases UAAP Season 82 yearbook despite short run

Ateneo Blue Eagles. Photo from press release.

The UAAP Season 82 host Ateneo de Manila University has launched an interactive yearbook to celebrate each moment of arguably the shortest season of the collegiate league’s history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An interactive yearbook is the first-of-its-kind and can be accessed virtually through Shift Interactive’s website.

"The year 2020 turned out to be a year like no other. Not only did it affect student-athletes, coaches, and the staff of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, but the rest of high school, collegiate, and professional sports. Needless to say, it was an unprecedented time for the entire world," said UAAP Season 82 President Emmanuel Fernandez of Ateneo.

Despite its short run, Fernandez still highlighted the exceptional performances shown by student-athletes from different member universities.

"For Season 82 of the UAAP, what started out as an exciting season turned out to be the shortest one in recent history. However, it will also be remembered for the amazing performances displayed by our most promising student-athletes," he continued.

"They did give their All For More in each and every game, and for both the graduating students and the undergrads, it is plain to see that there’s even more that they can give of themselves in the years to come. After all, the students of Season 82 know more than any other batch that because they had less time to play, the passion in their hearts can only keep burning."

The virtual book collected all the videos and photos from the kick off of Season 82 in September 2019 up until the last playing day in March 2020, just before the lockdown was imposed in the Philippines.

It also features the activities done by the eight member schools of the league to help and aid the communities greatly affected by the pandemic.

Student-athletes who donned the Philippine tri-colors in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games are also honored in the yearbook.

There is also a tribute to the athletes who were not able to suit up for the season in their respective events.

"May you enjoy the stories that each page tells as a testimony to what our best student-athletes have achieved and will continue to achieve," Fernandez said.

"With you, we are one in hoping that All For More transcends last year’s theme, but becomes a way forward for the future — one that we can all celebrate together."

