MANILA - Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang head coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda on Saturday was hailed the best coach in MPL Indonesia's 11th season.

Onic Esports' Yeb, who will be appearing in MSC 2022 alongside player Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol for the first time, is the best head tactician.

Among those nominated are ex-Onic Esports coach Aldo, who is now with Bigetron Alpha, Reno of Geek Slate, and Taxstump of EVOS Legends.

Meanwhile, Kairi, along with Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy are part of the all-MPL Indonesia mythical team, with Kairi becoming best jungler and their former teammate Baloyskie becoming best roamer, respectively.

Baloyskie was also nominated as Most Improved Player, while his Pinoy teammate, Jaymark "JanaaQT" Lazaro was nominated as Best Jungler alongside Kairi.

Kairi, who was Season 10's regular season MVP, turned the award over to teammate Sanz "Sanz" Gilang.

Coach Yeb started his professional coaching stint with Cignal Ultra, before transferring to Onic Philippines, which he steered back into the Grand Finals and the team's second world championship appearance.

He left Onic Philippines for Onic Esports in Indonesia alongside Kairi in the second half of 2022.