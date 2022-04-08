six treys & 23 points at the half for @KlayThompson pic.twitter.com/MpqfqdouM6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 8, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- Coach Steve Kerr opened the night committing to target winning their remaining three games of the season as the Golden State Warriors aim to end the regular season on a high note as they ease into the top four of the Western Conference.

On Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the Warriors took out a depleted Los Angeles Lakers squad that has since bowed out of playoff (and play-in tournament) contention, 128-112.

The Lakers were without stars Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, and Russel Westbrook.

Klay Thompson led the playoff-bound Warriors with his 5th 30+ point game of the season, with 33 points.

Thompson was coming off a hot night vs the Utah Jazz where he notched 36 points on 14 of 28 field-goal shooting along with 8 threes.

On Thursday vs the Lakers, the five-time All Star shot the ball well once again, going 12 of 22 from the floor with 6 of 10 from three. Thompson also surpassed the 1,900 career three-pointer mark.

The Warriors shot 52.6% from the field with 39 assists compared the Lakers' 44.6% with only 14 assists.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Lakers with a career-high 40 points.

The Warriors end the regular season with a home record of 31-10 and will close out the season on the road vs the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State is still without Stephen Curry who they expect to be back in time for the playoffs.

Curry is out with a foot injury with a sprained ligament on his left foot.

Curry has been stellar this season for the Warriors, averaging 25.5 points per game and shooting 43.7% FG along with 38% 3pFG in the 64 games he has played.