MANILA, Philippines -- The venue for Game 2 of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference finals carries some painful memories for Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Valdez can still recall how in July 2019, they played the PetroGazz Angels at the Ynares Center in Antipolo for Game 3 of the PVL Reinforced Conference finals. The Gazz Angels, behind the powerful duo of imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson, outlasted them in four sets to claim their first-ever PVL crown.

Three years later, Creamline will play the same team in the same venue, though circumstances are now different. The Cool Smashers have a 1-0 lead in their best-of-3 finals series, and the Gazz Angels won't have Salas and Johnson with them as both squads are playing with all-Filipino crews.

Still, Valdez and the Cool Smashers remain wary not only of the Gazz Angels but even the venue, as they hope to replace those painful memories with triumphant ones.

"Hay, Ynares, I love you. We have to love Ynares," said Valdez after they won Game 1 of the finals series in four sets last Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"We had a very heartbreaking experience in Ynares in 2019," she recalled. "Sobrang grabe 'yung pagkatalo din namin, Reinforced Conference against PetroGazz."

Creamline had taken a 1-0 lead in that series against PetroGazz, but dropped the last two matches as they were never able to neutralize the opposing imports.

"I guess we've learned from that, as a team, kasi halos kami-kami pa rin ang magkakasama from that 2019 to 2022 All-Filipino, 'di ba," said Valdez. "So ibang extra motivation, inspiration going in, coming in -- literally and figuratively in Ynares."

"Lalong-lalo na, finals ulit. So we will take that as an inspiration talaga coming in sa Friday," she added.

Creamline made some changes since that series in 2019, notably recruiting middle blocker Jeanette Panaga from PetroGazz, and adding prolific opposite hitter Tots Carlos. Both players came up big in their Game 1 win on Wednesday.

The Gazz Angels, meanwhile, only have a few players left from that title team. They still have setters Chie Saet and Djanel Cheng, as well as spiker Jonah Sabete and libero Cienne Cruz, but virtually every other member of the team is new.

Creamline defeated PetroGazz in five sets in the group stage and then repeated over them in Game 1 of the finals, but Valdez said there's plenty of reason for them to be wary. The Gazz Angels still feature plenty of weapons, including Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips, and Remy Palma. Open spikers Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones are dealing with nagging injuries.

"It's always hard to close out a game. Lalo na, kalaban mo beterano din," said Valdez. "Kasi ang dami na nilang sitwasyon na nalaro. Ang dami na nilang na-experience na mga games din."

"So, kung sino kakapit, kung sinong hindi bibitaw, I feel like 'yun 'yung makakakuha ng game on Friday," she added. "So kailangan talaga, I think we have to do our roles as a team, bawat isa kami, and prepare well for Friday's game."

