Tots Carlos is 2022 PVL Open Conference MVP

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

Another MVP is added to the roster of the proud Creamline Cool Smashers. This time, it's Tots Carlos who bagged the top individual plum for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Ahead of their Game 2 finals match against the Petro Gazz Angels, Carlos hoisted on Friday the MVP trophy at the Ynares Center Antipolo, aside from her Best Opposite Spiker award.

Carlos has been the top scorer of the Cool Smashers, who are a win away from another title, as of writing, giving a little breather to Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza.

Valdez and Galanza were also named MVP in the past seasons of the PVL.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz’s top hitter Grethcel Soltones and Cignal HD Spikers' Ces Molina were named Best Open Spikers.

Cignal’s twin towers Roselyn Doria and Ria Meneses, on the other hand, swept the Best Middle Blockers trophies.

The HD Spikers’ setter Gel Cayuna also ran away as the best playmaker this season, edging the likes of Jia Morado and Deanna Wong.

National team mainstay and F2 Logisitics’ Dawn Macandili remains the top libero in the country, taking home yet another Best Libero plum.

