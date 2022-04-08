Photo from PVL media bureau

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The Cignal HD Spikers equalized the battle for bronze series after fending off the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-17, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) at Ynares Arena Friday.

The result of the third-place match up, however, will depend on the outcome of the finals series between the Creamline Cool Smashers and Petro Gazz Angels.

Should the Cool Smashers end the series in Game 2, the HD Spikers will be assured of the bronze medal due to the number of sets won. If the Angels, on the other hand, extend the finals into a decider, then a Game 3 for the battle of bronze will also take place.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle between the two teams in the third frame as Choco Mucho appeared to have found its rhythm. Ces Molina uncorked a crosscourt hit before Ria Meneses scored off a block to tie the score at 15. It was a see-saw battle from there on.

Tied at 22, Aduke Ogunsanya scored via a drop ball while Deana Wong saw an opening to keep Choco Mucho alive, 24-22. Desiree Cheng’s attack ended the set to force a fourth set.

In the fourt, Jerrili Malabanan provided a string of points for Cignal aside from two unforced errors from Choco Mucho to build a 10-6 lead.

The Flying Titans trimmed their deficit to two but Rachel Ann Daquis and Rosely Doria connived to send their team into the second technical timeout with a 16-12 advantage.

Meneses stretched their separation to six, 21-15, after a back-to-back ace, and then Gel Cayuna swished a 1-2 play for a commanding seven-point separation.

Daquis and Molina capped the match with crosscourt hits and put a foot on the bronze medal.

Molina spearheaded the HD Spikers with 21 points, built on 19 attacks. Daquis added 18 points, including four blocks, while Malabanan and Meneses had nine apiece.

Meanwhile, Tolentino was limited to just 12 points, while Ogunsanya and Cheng conspired for 21 points for Choco Mucho.