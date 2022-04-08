Things heated up between Meralco's Raymar Jose and Ginebra's Arvin Tolentino in Game 1 of the best-of-7 title series between Meralco Bolts and Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday. Photo from the SMART Sports Facebook video.



PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has reprimanded both Arvin Tolentino of Barangay Ginebra and Meralco's Raymar Jose following their end-game fracas in the Governors Cup finals series opener last Wednesday.

Marcial warned both players that they will be meted a heavier penalty should there be a future altercation between the two during play.

"Sabi ko sa kanila alagaan na nila 'yung career nila kasi nandito na sila sa PBA," Marcial said in the league's official website.

No fines were meted out.

The two nearly came to blows when they became too physical during a play near the end of Game 1.

Tolentino was defending Jose and gave the latter a bit of a shove, prompting Jose to respond with a shoulder bump. A few seconds later, they were already locked in a verbal confrontation.

This was followed by another encounter near their respective dugouts after Meralco took a 104-91 win.

Both Tolentino and Jose were summoned before Game 2 of the finals Friday.

Marcial said Jose and Tolentino, both former Far Eastern University players, already shook hands and made peace.