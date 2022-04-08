Photo from NCAA Philippines/GMA



Defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran maintained its unblemished record as it dealt Mapua University its first loss in the NCAA Season 97 men’s basketball tournament Friday.

The Knights are now enjoying solo lead with a 4-0 slate after an overwhelming 80-60 victory over the Cardinals, which dropped to a 3-1 card.

Letran leaned on Jeo Ambohot’s 16 points and 12 rebounds aside from getting yet another solid output from Rhenz Abando, who tallied 14 points and nine boards.

Ahead by 21 points heading into the payoff period, Brent Paraiso knocked down two triples to start the fourth for a commanding 69-46 advantage.

They further stretched the lead after a three-point play from Abando, off a dunk, at the 8:17 mark for a 73-46 separation.

Mapua's Paolo Hernandez tried to rally back his team in the final five minutes of the match after draining a three-pointer and four freebies to make it, 57-74.

But Neil Guarino immediately halted the Cardinal's run with his own three and Allen Mina capped the match with another triple for the final score.

Toby Agustin was the lone bright spot for Mapua, who had a stellar start in the season with 3-0 card, after notching 14 points.

Warren Bonifacio was limited to just six points after being fouled out early in the game. Hernandez finished with eight markers.

